17937 E 104th Way - D
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:00 AM

17937 E 104th Way - D

17937 East 104th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17937 East 104th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Lovely, newer 2 story townhouse offering 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Main floor is wide open with hard wood flooring. Large living room/dining room combo with extra tall ceilings. Kitchen with all major appliances and convenient breakfast bar. Laundry complete with washer & dryer and guest bath complete the main level. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms 2 more bathrooms and cute loft. Master bedroom has its own private bath with double vanity and good size walk in closet. This home comes with a 2 car attached garage and quaint fenced in courtyard. Just under 1400 sq ft. Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. The community offers a rec center which you'll have access to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17937 E 104th Way - D have any available units?
17937 E 104th Way - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 17937 E 104th Way - D have?
Some of 17937 E 104th Way - D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17937 E 104th Way - D currently offering any rent specials?
17937 E 104th Way - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17937 E 104th Way - D pet-friendly?
No, 17937 E 104th Way - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 17937 E 104th Way - D offer parking?
Yes, 17937 E 104th Way - D offers parking.
Does 17937 E 104th Way - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17937 E 104th Way - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17937 E 104th Way - D have a pool?
No, 17937 E 104th Way - D does not have a pool.
Does 17937 E 104th Way - D have accessible units?
No, 17937 E 104th Way - D does not have accessible units.
Does 17937 E 104th Way - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17937 E 104th Way - D has units with dishwashers.
Does 17937 E 104th Way - D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17937 E 104th Way - D has units with air conditioning.
