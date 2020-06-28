17937 E 104th Way - D

Amenities

Lovely, newer 2 story townhouse offering 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Main floor is wide open with hard wood flooring. Large living room/dining room combo with extra tall ceilings. Kitchen with all major appliances and convenient breakfast bar. Laundry complete with washer & dryer and guest bath complete the main level. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms 2 more bathrooms and cute loft. Master bedroom has its own private bath with double vanity and good size walk in closet. This home comes with a 2 car attached garage and quaint fenced in courtyard. Just under 1400 sq ft. Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. The community offers a rec center which you'll have access to.