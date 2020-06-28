15612 East 96th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/993519?source=marketing



This is a very nice townhome in the popular Reunion area. It features hardwood floors and very modern and clean design. The kitchen is comfortably large with kitchen island and breakfast nook. Access to patio where outside is the community park.



There is a nice sized eating area in the kitchen that enjoys abundant light and steps out on to a very nice trex deck that separates the townhome from the large two-car garage. It is perfect for those weekend barbeques and relaxing evenings. As you move from the kitchen into the dining and living room area, there are beautiful hardwoods and the living room area is a very functional size with a new designer ceiling fan and overhead light. Two large front windows are perfect for the area and allow abundant light into the living room. The main floor area is completed with a big half bathroom and additional storage under the stairs.



Moving upstairs we find three good sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and black out blinds. The master is a great size and the bathroom features a 5 piece with separate lavatory, double sinks, and a great sized walk in closet. This is a great community and certainly worth a look in your search for your new home.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District - Adams 12



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.