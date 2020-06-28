All apartments in Commerce City
Commerce City, CO
15612 East 96th Way
15612 East 96th Way

15612 East 96th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15612 East 96th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/993519?source=marketing

This is a very nice townhome in the popular Reunion area. It features hardwood floors and very modern and clean design. The kitchen is comfortably large with kitchen island and breakfast nook. Access to patio where outside is the community park.

There is a nice sized eating area in the kitchen that enjoys abundant light and steps out on to a very nice trex deck that separates the townhome from the large two-car garage. It is perfect for those weekend barbeques and relaxing evenings. As you move from the kitchen into the dining and living room area, there are beautiful hardwoods and the living room area is a very functional size with a new designer ceiling fan and overhead light. Two large front windows are perfect for the area and allow abundant light into the living room. The main floor area is completed with a big half bathroom and additional storage under the stairs.

Moving upstairs we find three good sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and black out blinds. The master is a great size and the bathroom features a 5 piece with separate lavatory, double sinks, and a great sized walk in closet. This is a great community and certainly worth a look in your search for your new home.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Adams 12

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15612 East 96th Way have any available units?
15612 East 96th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 15612 East 96th Way have?
Some of 15612 East 96th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15612 East 96th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15612 East 96th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15612 East 96th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15612 East 96th Way is pet friendly.
Does 15612 East 96th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15612 East 96th Way offers parking.
Does 15612 East 96th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15612 East 96th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15612 East 96th Way have a pool?
No, 15612 East 96th Way does not have a pool.
Does 15612 East 96th Way have accessible units?
No, 15612 East 96th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15612 East 96th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15612 East 96th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15612 East 96th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15612 East 96th Way has units with air conditioning.
