11765 Mobile

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss your chance on this gorgeous home with vaulted ceilings and lots of space: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms with large kitchen and oversized two car attached garage. Located in the Villages at Buffalo Run East in Commerce City, there’s ample room throughout the home including a large unfinished basement and spacious loft area. The private backyard has a great patio perfect for entertaining and is fenced in for your furry family members. This home’s location offers easy access to DIA, highways, shopping, parks, golf, etc.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for any additional pets. Utilities must be transferred to tenant’s name when lease begins. Trash removal is included. Washer/Dryer included. Application is $50 per applicant and includes a background check (credit, criminal, and eviction history). Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.

03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC.