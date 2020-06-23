All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

11765 Mobile

11765 Mobile Street · No Longer Available
Location

11765 Mobile Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Buffalo Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance on this gorgeous home with vaulted ceilings and lots of space: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms with large kitchen and oversized two car attached garage. Located in the Villages at Buffalo Run East in Commerce City, there’s ample room throughout the home including a large unfinished basement and spacious loft area. The private backyard has a great patio perfect for entertaining and is fenced in for your furry family members. This home’s location offers easy access to DIA, highways, shopping, parks, golf, etc.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for any additional pets. Utilities must be transferred to tenant’s name when lease begins. Trash removal is included. Washer/Dryer included. Application is $50 per applicant and includes a background check (credit, criminal, and eviction history). Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.
03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11765 Mobile have any available units?
11765 Mobile doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11765 Mobile have?
Some of 11765 Mobile's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11765 Mobile currently offering any rent specials?
11765 Mobile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11765 Mobile pet-friendly?
Yes, 11765 Mobile is pet friendly.
Does 11765 Mobile offer parking?
Yes, 11765 Mobile offers parking.
Does 11765 Mobile have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11765 Mobile offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11765 Mobile have a pool?
No, 11765 Mobile does not have a pool.
Does 11765 Mobile have accessible units?
No, 11765 Mobile does not have accessible units.
Does 11765 Mobile have units with dishwashers?
No, 11765 Mobile does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11765 Mobile have units with air conditioning?
No, 11765 Mobile does not have units with air conditioning.
