11537 Jasper St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch-Style Home By Golf Course - This open concept ranch style home won't last long!



Located near Buffalo Run golf course and tons of new shopping/dining options and with easy access to I-76 and E-470, this location can't be beat!



This highly sought after floor plan features all bedrooms, bathrooms, and living areas on the main floor. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring and a large kitchen island add to the already "upgraded feel" of the home. Also featuring gas fireplace, built in office space, 5 piece en-suite master bathroom and spacious walk-in closets. The gorgeous xeriscaped backyard is perfect for maintenance free living (not to mention low water bills!) and has a large patio ready for entertaining. Additional storage is provided with an unfinished basement and attached 2-car garage keeps you and your vehicle out of the elements.



Schedule your appointment to tour today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4508590)