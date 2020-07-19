All apartments in Commerce City
11537 Jasper St

11537 Jasper Street · No Longer Available
Location

11537 Jasper Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Buffalo Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch-Style Home By Golf Course - This open concept ranch style home won't last long!

Located near Buffalo Run golf course and tons of new shopping/dining options and with easy access to I-76 and E-470, this location can't be beat!

This highly sought after floor plan features all bedrooms, bathrooms, and living areas on the main floor. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring and a large kitchen island add to the already "upgraded feel" of the home. Also featuring gas fireplace, built in office space, 5 piece en-suite master bathroom and spacious walk-in closets. The gorgeous xeriscaped backyard is perfect for maintenance free living (not to mention low water bills!) and has a large patio ready for entertaining. Additional storage is provided with an unfinished basement and attached 2-car garage keeps you and your vehicle out of the elements.

Schedule your appointment to tour today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4508590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11537 Jasper St have any available units?
11537 Jasper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11537 Jasper St have?
Some of 11537 Jasper St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11537 Jasper St currently offering any rent specials?
11537 Jasper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11537 Jasper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11537 Jasper St is pet friendly.
Does 11537 Jasper St offer parking?
Yes, 11537 Jasper St offers parking.
Does 11537 Jasper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11537 Jasper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11537 Jasper St have a pool?
No, 11537 Jasper St does not have a pool.
Does 11537 Jasper St have accessible units?
No, 11537 Jasper St does not have accessible units.
Does 11537 Jasper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11537 Jasper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11537 Jasper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11537 Jasper St does not have units with air conditioning.
