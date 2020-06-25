10607 Kittredge St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths 2980 sq ft (2100 finished sq ft plus 880 sq ft unfinished basement) 2 car garage in Buffalo Mesa. Kitchen has plenty cabinets completed with SS appliances, breakfast nook area. Formal dining, living room, family room with fireplace. Great views of mountain from living room, deck, bedrooms. Fresh NEW interior paint. Community outdoor pool access. Minutes away from School, park, trail, DIA, hwy76, hwy 85, convenience store, shopping center & many more. NO MMJ. Up to Two (2) up to 30 pounds DOG will be considered, NO Cat. AVAILABLE NOW! Contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.