10607 Kittredge St
Last updated June 28 2019 at 5:24 AM

10607 Kittredge St

10607 Kittredge Street · No Longer Available
Location

10607 Kittredge Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths 2980 sq ft (2100 finished sq ft plus 880 sq ft unfinished basement) 2 car garage in Buffalo Mesa. Kitchen has plenty cabinets completed with SS appliances, breakfast nook area. Formal dining, living room, family room with fireplace. Great views of mountain from living room, deck, bedrooms. Fresh NEW interior paint. Community outdoor pool access. Minutes away from School, park, trail, DIA, hwy76, hwy 85, convenience store, shopping center & many more. NO MMJ. Up to Two (2) up to 30 pounds DOG will be considered, NO Cat. AVAILABLE NOW! Contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10607 Kittredge St have any available units?
10607 Kittredge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10607 Kittredge St have?
Some of 10607 Kittredge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10607 Kittredge St currently offering any rent specials?
10607 Kittredge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 Kittredge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10607 Kittredge St is pet friendly.
Does 10607 Kittredge St offer parking?
Yes, 10607 Kittredge St offers parking.
Does 10607 Kittredge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10607 Kittredge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 Kittredge St have a pool?
Yes, 10607 Kittredge St has a pool.
Does 10607 Kittredge St have accessible units?
No, 10607 Kittredge St does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 Kittredge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10607 Kittredge St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10607 Kittredge St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10607 Kittredge St has units with air conditioning.
