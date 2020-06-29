10517 Troy St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a beautiful home in Turnberry that rings with pride of ownership. It was just updated earlier this year with new carpet, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms. The basement is partially finished for a great rec room and still has plenty of storage or room to finish. The backyard is great for relaxing on the huge trex deck with a pergola cover and a special area for your grill and pergola. The backyard is immaculate like the home. Large front porch to chill on too. The master closet has a California closet layout. The 2 other bedrooms are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom. Just move in. Walk to elementary school and/or the community pool. The garage is an over sized 2 car garage.