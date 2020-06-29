All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

10517 Troy St

10517 Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

10517 Troy Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Turnberry

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beautiful home in Turnberry that rings with pride of ownership. It was just updated earlier this year with new carpet, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms. The basement is partially finished for a great rec room and still has plenty of storage or room to finish. The backyard is great for relaxing on the huge trex deck with a pergola cover and a special area for your grill and pergola. The backyard is immaculate like the home. Large front porch to chill on too. The master closet has a California closet layout. The 2 other bedrooms are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom. Just move in. Walk to elementary school and/or the community pool. The garage is an over sized 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 Troy St have any available units?
10517 Troy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10517 Troy St have?
Some of 10517 Troy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 Troy St currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Troy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Troy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10517 Troy St is pet friendly.
Does 10517 Troy St offer parking?
Yes, 10517 Troy St offers parking.
Does 10517 Troy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10517 Troy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Troy St have a pool?
Yes, 10517 Troy St has a pool.
Does 10517 Troy St have accessible units?
No, 10517 Troy St does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Troy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10517 Troy St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10517 Troy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10517 Troy St has units with air conditioning.
