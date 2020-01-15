All apartments in Columbine
8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2
8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2

8347 South Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

8347 South Reed Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Chatfield Bluffs East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Remodeled Unit For Rent in Littleton! - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has 838 sq. feet. New paint throughout, new tiled bathroom, new hardwood flooring throughout, pets OK, greenbelt on back of the complex. Located close to shopping and restaurants and with quick access to C-470. 1 reserved parking space available, coin-operated laundry available.
Tenant pays an additional $80 for water & gas each month. Tenant is responsible for the electric utility. Trash is included.

Move in Ready Now!

Rent is $1,350.00
Security Deposit is an additional $1,350.00

Pets OK - non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 (covers up to 2 pets)

To schedule a showing or for additional questions, please contact Ashley alucero@ashdonpm.com or to fill out an online rental application please visit our website at http://www.ashdonpm.com

(RLNE4453444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have any available units?
8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have?
Some of 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8347 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

