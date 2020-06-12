All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 8311 South Upham Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
8311 South Upham Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:41 PM

8311 South Upham Way

8311 South Upham Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8311 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***COMING SOON***
**Showings begin AFTER 7/1/2020.
**Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/1/2020. Some websites may lead you to believe you have a scheduled showing but please understand we are not accepting showings until after 7/1/2020.
**Many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.

Available for move in - 7/15/2020
Rent: $1,200
Deposit: $1,200
NO SMOKERS nor pets.
This unit does NOT have air conditioning.
1-assigned parking space #52 (no carport)
12-month lease.

Main floor condo with one assigned parking space. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. All appliances stay including stackable washer/dryer. Open layout. Wood Burning fireplace. HOA fee, water, sewer and trash included in the rent. Great south location near C-470, shops and open space for walking, running, biking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 South Upham Way have any available units?
8311 South Upham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8311 South Upham Way have?
Some of 8311 South Upham Way's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 South Upham Way currently offering any rent specials?
8311 South Upham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 South Upham Way pet-friendly?
No, 8311 South Upham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 8311 South Upham Way offer parking?
Yes, 8311 South Upham Way offers parking.
Does 8311 South Upham Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8311 South Upham Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 South Upham Way have a pool?
No, 8311 South Upham Way does not have a pool.
Does 8311 South Upham Way have accessible units?
No, 8311 South Upham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 South Upham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 South Upham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 South Upham Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8311 South Upham Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs