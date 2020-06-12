8311 South Upham Way

Amenities

in unit laundry carport air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

***COMING SOON***

**Showings begin AFTER 7/1/2020.

**Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/1/2020. Some websites may lead you to believe you have a scheduled showing but please understand we are not accepting showings until after 7/1/2020.

**Many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.

**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.



Available for move in - 7/15/2020

Rent: $1,200

Deposit: $1,200

NO SMOKERS nor pets.

This unit does NOT have air conditioning.

1-assigned parking space #52 (no carport)

12-month lease.



Main floor condo with one assigned parking space. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. All appliances stay including stackable washer/dryer. Open layout. Wood Burning fireplace. HOA fee, water, sewer and trash included in the rent. Great south location near C-470, shops and open space for walking, running, biking.

Contact us to schedule a showing.