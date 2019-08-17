7522 S Ames Way

Amenities

Enjoy the carefree lifestyle you deserve! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home has 2800 square feet of bright open living spaces and is located in Littleton off Ken Caryl and Platte Canyon Road. You can hop onto C-470 with ease to get where you need to go or enjoy the almost 300 days of Colorado sunshine at Chatfield State Park right down the street. This home features a private fenced yard, finished basement, sprinkler system, fireplace, and don't forget the outdoor pool in the backyard! In the neighborhood you will find several restaurants, Dunkin Donuts, grocery stores, local schools and parks. Don't miss out on this great property! Call 720-550-0106