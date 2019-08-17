All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 7522 S Ames Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
7522 S Ames Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

7522 S Ames Way

7522 South Ames Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7522 South Ames Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle you deserve! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home has 2800 square feet of bright open living spaces and is located in Littleton off Ken Caryl and Platte Canyon Road. You can hop onto C-470 with ease to get where you need to go or enjoy the almost 300 days of Colorado sunshine at Chatfield State Park right down the street. This home features a private fenced yard, finished basement, sprinkler system, fireplace, and don't forget the outdoor pool in the backyard! In the neighborhood you will find several restaurants, Dunkin Donuts, grocery stores, local schools and parks. Don't miss out on this great property! Call 720-550-0106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 S Ames Way have any available units?
7522 S Ames Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 7522 S Ames Way have?
Some of 7522 S Ames Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 S Ames Way currently offering any rent specials?
7522 S Ames Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 S Ames Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 S Ames Way is pet friendly.
Does 7522 S Ames Way offer parking?
Yes, 7522 S Ames Way offers parking.
Does 7522 S Ames Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 S Ames Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 S Ames Way have a pool?
Yes, 7522 S Ames Way has a pool.
Does 7522 S Ames Way have accessible units?
No, 7522 S Ames Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 S Ames Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7522 S Ames Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7522 S Ames Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7522 S Ames Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs