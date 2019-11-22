All apartments in Columbine
Last updated November 22 2019

7091 S Webster St

7091 South Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

7091 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright main level living room features gorgeous wood look laminate flooring, stone fireplace, built in desk area, separate dining area and updated half bath. Updated kitchen with modern cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms including a spacious master with 2 walk-in closets, updated bathrooms, and new paint! Large finished basement with bonus room perfect for entertaining, and laundry HOOK UPS! 2 COVERED CARPORT spaces and private courtyard area out back. Walking distance to Dutch Creek Elementary and Columbine West Park. Water and trash included. $1799 24mo lease. NO SMOKING! NO CATS! Dogs under 40lbs considered with owner approval and pet deposit. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. No Housing Choice Voucher Option. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7091 S Webster St have any available units?
7091 S Webster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 7091 S Webster St have?
Some of 7091 S Webster St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7091 S Webster St currently offering any rent specials?
7091 S Webster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7091 S Webster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7091 S Webster St is pet friendly.
Does 7091 S Webster St offer parking?
Yes, 7091 S Webster St offers parking.
Does 7091 S Webster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7091 S Webster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7091 S Webster St have a pool?
No, 7091 S Webster St does not have a pool.
Does 7091 S Webster St have accessible units?
No, 7091 S Webster St does not have accessible units.
Does 7091 S Webster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7091 S Webster St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7091 S Webster St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7091 S Webster St does not have units with air conditioning.

