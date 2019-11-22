7091 S Webster St

Amenities

Bright main level living room features gorgeous wood look laminate flooring, stone fireplace, built in desk area, separate dining area and updated half bath. Updated kitchen with modern cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms including a spacious master with 2 walk-in closets, updated bathrooms, and new paint! Large finished basement with bonus room perfect for entertaining, and laundry HOOK UPS! 2 COVERED CARPORT spaces and private courtyard area out back. Walking distance to Dutch Creek Elementary and Columbine West Park. Water and trash included. $1799 24mo lease. NO SMOKING! NO CATS! Dogs under 40lbs considered with owner approval and pet deposit. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. No Housing Choice Voucher Option. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing!