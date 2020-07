Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Roomy townhome available in great southwest location in Littleton near Columbine West. Great neighborhood: Close to parks, schools, foothills, Chatfield reservoir with easy access to C-470 and the mountains. This beautiful home is light, bright and airy with new wood plank floors, new neutral paint and carpet, A/C, W/D, and carport w/reserved parking. Rent also includes water, sewer, and trash! Give us a call today to see this great home!