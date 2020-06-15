All apartments in Columbine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6837 W Rockland Place

6837 West Rockland Place · (303) 736-2757
Location

6837 West Rockland Place, Columbine, CO 80128
Chatfield Bluffs East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6837 W Rockland Place · Avail. Jul 6

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
6837 W Rockland Place Available 07/06/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home In Littleton - Well done, with lots of upgrades and finishing touches. Just the perfect size, not too big, not too small, and comfortable inside and out. If you like bright and light, this is it, abundant with light from windows everywhere. Custom two-tone, neutral paint.

Vaulted 2 Story Living Room, Great Room. Built-in Media Center to accommodate all your entertainment needs. Wood Plantation Blinds. Ceiling Fan & Light.

Large Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and Nickle Finishes. All Stainless, Upgraded Appliances. Nickel, Contemporary Tensor Track & Pendant Lighting. Separate, Large, Double-Sized Pantry. Separate Dining in the Kitchen at the Patio, lets you enjoy the feeling of the outdoors while being indoors.

Bonus space at the top of the stairs for your desk, computer, sitting area, play space, you decide.

Large Master Bedroom Suite, Retreat where you can witness the sunrise or sunset skies if you like. Large Master Bath with Double Bowl Sinks, Nickel Faucets & Lighting. Walk-In Closet. Plantation Blinds.

Large 2nd & 3rd Bedroom with Plank Faux Wood Flooring, Large Closets, and Plantation Blinds.

Sunny Covered Front Porch. Lovely Landscaping. Sprinkler System. 2 Car Attached Garage with shelving and lofts for additional storage. Large Back Hall Closet. Washer & Dryer. Fenced Backyard with Flagstone Patio. Barbecue, plant some flowers, grow some vegetables, or just sit out and enjoy our awesome weather.

**Please not that this property will not be available for showings till it becomes vacant at the end of June. Also we don't have any walk through video's at this time**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3298495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 W Rockland Place have any available units?
6837 W Rockland Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6837 W Rockland Place have?
Some of 6837 W Rockland Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 W Rockland Place currently offering any rent specials?
6837 W Rockland Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 W Rockland Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6837 W Rockland Place is pet friendly.
Does 6837 W Rockland Place offer parking?
Yes, 6837 W Rockland Place does offer parking.
Does 6837 W Rockland Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6837 W Rockland Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 W Rockland Place have a pool?
No, 6837 W Rockland Place does not have a pool.
Does 6837 W Rockland Place have accessible units?
No, 6837 W Rockland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 W Rockland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 W Rockland Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6837 W Rockland Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6837 W Rockland Place has units with air conditioning.
