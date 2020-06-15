Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

6837 W Rockland Place Available 07/06/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home In Littleton - Well done, with lots of upgrades and finishing touches. Just the perfect size, not too big, not too small, and comfortable inside and out. If you like bright and light, this is it, abundant with light from windows everywhere. Custom two-tone, neutral paint.



Vaulted 2 Story Living Room, Great Room. Built-in Media Center to accommodate all your entertainment needs. Wood Plantation Blinds. Ceiling Fan & Light.



Large Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and Nickle Finishes. All Stainless, Upgraded Appliances. Nickel, Contemporary Tensor Track & Pendant Lighting. Separate, Large, Double-Sized Pantry. Separate Dining in the Kitchen at the Patio, lets you enjoy the feeling of the outdoors while being indoors.



Bonus space at the top of the stairs for your desk, computer, sitting area, play space, you decide.



Large Master Bedroom Suite, Retreat where you can witness the sunrise or sunset skies if you like. Large Master Bath with Double Bowl Sinks, Nickel Faucets & Lighting. Walk-In Closet. Plantation Blinds.



Large 2nd & 3rd Bedroom with Plank Faux Wood Flooring, Large Closets, and Plantation Blinds.



Sunny Covered Front Porch. Lovely Landscaping. Sprinkler System. 2 Car Attached Garage with shelving and lofts for additional storage. Large Back Hall Closet. Washer & Dryer. Fenced Backyard with Flagstone Patio. Barbecue, plant some flowers, grow some vegetables, or just sit out and enjoy our awesome weather.



**Please not that this property will not be available for showings till it becomes vacant at the end of June. Also we don't have any walk through video's at this time**



No Cats Allowed



