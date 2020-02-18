6835 S Webster St Unit I

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Very nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium in Terrace at Columbine II complex in Littleton, CO. This home is a end unit with west facing front. Gas Fireplace also includes full size washer and dryer. Hardwoods floors on the main level with carpet on the upstairs in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have full baths with the master also having a walk in closet. Full 2 car garage with storage as well. Especially nice with this unit is that it is an end unit with a great view from the deck (best in the complex) and one of a few that is located on a cul-de-sac which has additional parking for guests.



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5204200)