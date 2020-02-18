All apartments in Columbine
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
6835 S Webster St Unit I
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

6835 S Webster St Unit I

6835 South Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

6835 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Terrace at Columbine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium in Terrace at Columbine II complex in Littleton, CO. This home is a end unit with west facing front. Gas Fireplace also includes full size washer and dryer. Hardwoods floors on the main level with carpet on the upstairs in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have full baths with the master also having a walk in closet. Full 2 car garage with storage as well. Especially nice with this unit is that it is an end unit with a great view from the deck (best in the complex) and one of a few that is located on a cul-de-sac which has additional parking for guests.

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5204200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 S Webster St Unit I have any available units?
6835 S Webster St Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 6835 S Webster St Unit I have?
Some of 6835 S Webster St Unit I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 S Webster St Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
6835 S Webster St Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 S Webster St Unit I pet-friendly?
No, 6835 S Webster St Unit I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 6835 S Webster St Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 6835 S Webster St Unit I offers parking.
Does 6835 S Webster St Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6835 S Webster St Unit I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 S Webster St Unit I have a pool?
No, 6835 S Webster St Unit I does not have a pool.
Does 6835 S Webster St Unit I have accessible units?
No, 6835 S Webster St Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 S Webster St Unit I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6835 S Webster St Unit I has units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 S Webster St Unit I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6835 S Webster St Unit I has units with air conditioning.

