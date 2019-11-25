All apartments in Columbine
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

6339 S Harlan Way

6339 South Harlan Way · No Longer Available
Location

6339 South Harlan Way, Columbine, CO 80123
Leawood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/20 Littleton/Columbine - Property Id: 170336

Great location! Blocks from Columbine High School & Weaver Park. This home has 4 beds on the second level as well as a finished basement. Perfect size for a family in a great neighborhood. Main area & kitchen have been recently remodeled and has plenty of room for your family!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170336p
Property Id 170336

(RLNE5251502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6339 S Harlan Way have any available units?
6339 S Harlan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 6339 S Harlan Way have?
Some of 6339 S Harlan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6339 S Harlan Way currently offering any rent specials?
6339 S Harlan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6339 S Harlan Way pet-friendly?
No, 6339 S Harlan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 6339 S Harlan Way offer parking?
No, 6339 S Harlan Way does not offer parking.
Does 6339 S Harlan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6339 S Harlan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6339 S Harlan Way have a pool?
No, 6339 S Harlan Way does not have a pool.
Does 6339 S Harlan Way have accessible units?
No, 6339 S Harlan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6339 S Harlan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6339 S Harlan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6339 S Harlan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6339 S Harlan Way does not have units with air conditioning.

