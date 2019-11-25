6339 S Harlan Way

6339 South Harlan Way, Columbine, CO 80123 Leawood
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/20 Littleton/Columbine - Property Id: 170336
Great location! Blocks from Columbine High School & Weaver Park. This home has 4 beds on the second level as well as a finished basement. Perfect size for a family in a great neighborhood. Main area & kitchen have been recently remodeled and has plenty of room for your family! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170336p Property Id 170336
(RLNE5251502)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
