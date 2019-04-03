5983 S Jay Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar playground pet friendly

Brand new 2 bed. apt. w/outdoor space - Property Id: 100860



Open house March 30th 1pm to 3pm and April 6th from 10am to noon! Contact if you would like to attend.



2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, full kitchen, livingroom, washer and dryer, patio, large storage shed, large fenced-in outdoor space with 6 foot fence



$1500/month

$80/month utilities - Low flat rate includes gas, electric, water, trash.



Pets accepted on case-by-case basis



(Grass will be grown in the dirt areas pictured)



Special features



Across the street from elementary school with a full playground.

Camper/trailer storage space available at for a low additional monthly rate.

Within walking distance of Clement Park.

Within biking distance of Downtown Littleton - Multiple restaurants , 4 microbreweries, coffee shops, bike trails, various other entertainment, Littleton Light Rail station to downtown Denver or other areas in Metro area, Hudson Gardens, Chatfield State park, Arapahoe Community College, South Platte River Bike Path

Easy drive to the mountains

No Dogs Allowed



