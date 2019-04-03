All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 5983 S Jay Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
5983 S Jay Ct
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:32 PM

5983 S Jay Ct

5983 South Jay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5983 South Jay Court, Columbine, CO 80123
Leawood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
pet friendly
Brand new 2 bed. apt. w/outdoor space - Property Id: 100860

Open house March 30th 1pm to 3pm and April 6th from 10am to noon! Contact if you would like to attend.

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, full kitchen, livingroom, washer and dryer, patio, large storage shed, large fenced-in outdoor space with 6 foot fence

$1500/month
$80/month utilities - Low flat rate includes gas, electric, water, trash.

Pets accepted on case-by-case basis

(Grass will be grown in the dirt areas pictured)

Special features

Across the street from elementary school with a full playground.
Camper/trailer storage space available at for a low additional monthly rate.
Within walking distance of Clement Park.
Within biking distance of Downtown Littleton - Multiple restaurants , 4 microbreweries, coffee shops, bike trails, various other entertainment, Littleton Light Rail station to downtown Denver or other areas in Metro area, Hudson Gardens, Chatfield State park, Arapahoe Community College, South Platte River Bike Path
Easy drive to the mountains
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100860
Property Id 100860

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4796861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5983 S Jay Ct have any available units?
5983 S Jay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 5983 S Jay Ct have?
Some of 5983 S Jay Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5983 S Jay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5983 S Jay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5983 S Jay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5983 S Jay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5983 S Jay Ct offer parking?
No, 5983 S Jay Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5983 S Jay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5983 S Jay Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5983 S Jay Ct have a pool?
No, 5983 S Jay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5983 S Jay Ct have accessible units?
No, 5983 S Jay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5983 S Jay Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5983 S Jay Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5983 S Jay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5983 S Jay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs