Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

5925 W. Morraine Ave.

5925 West Morraine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5925 West Morraine Avenue, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home in Littleton! Move in NOW! - **COVID-19 UPDATE: To adhere to the social distancing protocols, we will not be conducting agent showings. Our agents can conduct virtual showings via telephone, self guided digital lockbox, FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Please utilize, our photos, 3D Tours and interviews with agents for more information. ***

To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-4567!

Available Now is this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,383 sq. ft home in Columbine Hills near W Ken Caryl Ave and S Pierce St. By Marker Park and minutes away from South Platte Reservoir.

Large kitchen and dining space to entertain guest or hosting large dinners. Finished basement. Large two-car automatic attached garage. Fenced back yard for the pups and plenty of lush landscaping!

Rent is $2,495.00 month and there is a minimum of $2,495.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Pets are negotiable at this property. This one will not last, act now!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 5925-w-morraine-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE2240233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 W. Morraine Ave. have any available units?
5925 W. Morraine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
Is 5925 W. Morraine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5925 W. Morraine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 W. Morraine Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5925 W. Morraine Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 5925 W. Morraine Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5925 W. Morraine Ave. offers parking.
Does 5925 W. Morraine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 W. Morraine Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 W. Morraine Ave. have a pool?
No, 5925 W. Morraine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5925 W. Morraine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5925 W. Morraine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 W. Morraine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 W. Morraine Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5925 W. Morraine Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5925 W. Morraine Ave. has units with air conditioning.
