118 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with balcony
"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")
Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cimarron Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.