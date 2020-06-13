118 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7317 Campstool Drive
7317 Campstool Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1474 sqft
Springs Ranch 2-Story with Central Air - Sunny open floor plan, 2-story (no basement), with central air, gas fireplace, window coverings throughout, kitchen appliances & pantry, upstairs laundry, and mountain views.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1894 Lanka Ln
1894 Lanka Lane, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home on the east side of town. Nice back fenced in patio area and a storage shed. See Video at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsuBy1IPz2i1hLZ8y-RolA5iCmbygHKtP

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6930 Casper Court
6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1680 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6565 Lonsdale Drive
6565 Lonsdale Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1718 sqft
ATTRACTIVE RANCH STYLE HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! Amenities Include: Vaulted/High Ceilings In Main Level Living Areas; Central Air Conditioning; Wood Burning Fireplace; Beautiful Custom Paver Patio & Sidewalk; Master Suite Has Two Walk-In

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1480 Hathaway #G
1480 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
1 small pet only.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6840 Chippewa rd - 1
6840 Chippewa Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This is a nice and newly updated 4 bedroom 1 &1/2 bathroom house located near Powers and Palmer Park. It has a nice size backyard and front porch. It also is accompanied with a 1 car garage and washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4397 Quartzite Place
4397 Quartzite Pl, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2864 sqft
* Check out this beautiful patio home in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista! * This patio home is currently under construction- you’ll be impressed with the modern finishes!! *Walk in and be greeted with an open-concept great room, nook, and kitchen.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2237 Riverwalk Parkway
2237 Riverwalk Parkway, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
2250 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You do not have to buy the house. You can choose just to rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1954 sqft
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
728 Endeavor Way
728 Endeavor Way, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1557 sqft
$$$ Spring Rent Special $$$ - New Build in Patriot Park - This beautiful home is BRAND NEW, and features plank vinyl flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a wide-open main-level floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View Available 07/03/20 5534 Timeless View - East Area Townhome 2 Bed 2 1/2 Baths 1 Car Attached Garage - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7770 Mountain Laurel Dr
7770 Mountain Laurel Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2156 sqft
7770 Mountain Laurel - This is a beautiful two story home with a large kitchen/dining room combination. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and all the appliances are included. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1765 Kimberly Place
1765 Kimberly Place, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1640 sqft
Eastside Rancher - This eastside 3 bedroom Rancher is all on one level. It has 1640 Sq Ft and a wood fireplace. It also has all appliance plus a washer and dryer and central air conditioning.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2631 sqft
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive Available 07/10/20 IMMACULATE 2 STORY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2425 sqft
Lovely 2 Story Home located near Military Bases Features 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, central a/c, & xeriscape front yard. Mostly hardwood or laminate floors throughout the home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
7055 Blazing Trail Drive
7055 Blazing Trail Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2410 sqft
Lovely 4 bed/3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
4815 Kerry Lynn View
4815 Kerry Lynn View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1181 sqft
Open and bright, two bedroom, two full bathroom home is ready for move in beginning of June! Walk in to the large living room with gas fireplace for chilly Colorado winters! Or enjoy the Pikes Peak views from the back patio! Stainless steel

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7890 Steward Lane
7890 Steward Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2476 sqft
Enjoy main level living in this spacious rancher off the Powers Corridor. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an office, main level laundry room. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and lots of light. Large master with attached bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103
7125 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1123 sqft
2 Bedroom In Gated Community - Dont miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a gated community. This property is located off of North Peterson Rd. Convenient to local shopping, entertainment and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$875
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Sundown
19 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Village Seven
8 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$785
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Vista Grande
12 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
City Guide for Cimarron Hills, CO

"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")

Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cimarron Hills, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cimarron Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

