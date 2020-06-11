All apartments in Cimarron Hills
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

6930 Casper Court

6930 Casper Court · (719) 249-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard. New energy efficient windows help to keep utilities low and the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter! The spacious master has an on-suite bath and a huge walk in closet with custom built ins. Dogs on owner approval, no cats.

Available for showings starting 6 July. Available for move-in 8 July.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent and we do allow pets (excluding aggressive dog breeds). Pet deposit and monthly pet fee will vary. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 640 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, a cosigner with 680 credit or higher is needed. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years. You can see all our available rentals at www.CallCornerstone.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Casper Court have any available units?
6930 Casper Court has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6930 Casper Court have?
Some of 6930 Casper Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Casper Court currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Casper Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Casper Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Casper Court is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Casper Court offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Casper Court does offer parking.
Does 6930 Casper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Casper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Casper Court have a pool?
No, 6930 Casper Court does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Casper Court have accessible units?
Yes, 6930 Casper Court has accessible units.
Does 6930 Casper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 Casper Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 Casper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 Casper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
