Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Hills at Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
11051 E Crestridge Circle
11051 East Crestridge Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
4237 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6420 S Dayton st J05
6420 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
709 sqft
Unit J05 Available 06/20/20 DTC Quiet Condominium For Rent - Property Id: 286878 Modern renovated second level, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in quiet Appletree East Community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
9190 E Arbor Cir #D
9190 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
954 sqft
New photos coming soon! (These are the old photos before the remodel) Quiet and private newly remodeled 2bed/2bath condo located at The Enclave at DTC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Cherry Creek Vista
1 Unit Available
10746 East Maplewood Drive
10746 East Maplewood Drive, Cherry Creek, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
2375 sqft
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement. * Cherry Creek School district. Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105
6425 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2000 SQ Feet, largest in the complex! Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School assigned address. Heritage Elementary Assigned Address.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
9666 E Orchard Dr
9666 East Orchard Drive, Greenwood Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3707 sqft
Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5113 S Emporia Way - 1
5113 South Emporia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1975 sqft
Walk to DTC, trails and Cherry Creek High School from this awesome spacious townhouse! Updated bathrooms and remodeled and expanded kitchen are just a few of the updates. This great townhouse also has new windows and a new concrete patio.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hampden
15 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Hampden South
14 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
1 Unit Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Dayton Triangle
29 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1374 sqft
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Hampden
10 Units Available
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1044 sqft
Luxurious green living in the heart of Denver. Community media room, internet cafe, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Each recently upgraded and pet-friendly residence features in-unit laundry, private patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
Hampden
9 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Heather Gardens
171 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,295
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
$
10 Units Available
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1110 sqft
Featuring one and two bedroom newly renovated floor plans with contemporary stainless steel or black appliances, espresso or oak cabinetry, oversize windows, washer and dryer, private patios or balconies, ample storage and wood burning fire places!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village East
17 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Hampden South
25 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
City Guide for Cherry Creek, CO

"Then ho boys ho, to Cherry-creek we'll go, / There's plenty of gold, In the west we are told / In the new Eldorado." -- From "Rocky Mountain News," Cherry Creek, Kansas Territory, June 18, 1859.

Cherry Creek sits amid the bustle of Denver to the southwest of downtown. Its east and west borders are Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard, respectively, while the north border is marked by Sixth Avenue and the south border follows Cherry Creek itself along Cherry Creek South Drive. The district is a concentration of commercial shopping businesses and luxury apartment homes, offering plenty to marvel at should you drive through it on any afternoon of the week. The sheer number of retail stores makes the area a very popular destination, so don't think you're clever by using the thoroughfares as shortcuts, because it is a plan that might backfire. There are plenty of three-bedroom houses for rent and condos for rent. The local offerings include the latest in cutting-edge indie trends as well as major department store chains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cherry Creek, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cherry Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

