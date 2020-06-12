/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
1 Unit Available
9190 E Arbor Cir #D
9190 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
954 sqft
New photos coming soon! (These are the old photos before the remodel) Quiet and private newly remodeled 2bed/2bath condo located at The Enclave at DTC.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hampden
11 Units Available
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1004 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1209 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1104 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
Goldsmith
13 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
8 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hampden
21 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hampden South
43 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1118 sqft
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Hampden South
12 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goldsmith
3 Units Available
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Goldsmith
24 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hampden
13 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
14 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Kennedy
16 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Goldsmith
4 Units Available
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Kennedy
11 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
