2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
114 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9190 E Arbor Cir #D
9190 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
954 sqft
New photos coming soon! (These are the old photos before the remodel) Quiet and private newly remodeled 2bed/2bath condo located at The Enclave at DTC.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hampden
13 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
45 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Kennedy
16 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Kennedy
11 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Hampden
4 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
The Dam
3 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
1 Unit Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hampden South
67 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Inverness
17 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $1000 Off at Move In! Call Us for Details & Restrictions! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hampden South
43 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1118 sqft
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Hampden South
19 Units Available
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
920 sqft
Great central location near two Light Rail stations, Belleview Avenue, and Whole Foods. Property boasts recently installed bar, pool, clubhouse, business center, and 24 hour fitness center. Many different holiday and pool parties for residents.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
964 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
