Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E

9160 East Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9160 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available Today!

Details:
2BR/2BA located in the heart of DTC (Denver Tech Center) very close to light rail.

Both Master and Spare Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closet and Bathroom. Features 954 Square Feet
2nd Level.Very quiet unit. All appliances, built-in microwave, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer, Private covered patio with storage closet.

Kitchen features all major appliances with microwave and attaching closet with washer and dryer.
Community Pool. Plenty of open parking for convenience without searching for a place to park.

No Pets per Owner
Tenant pays: Xcel Gas, IREA Electric
Resident must have Renters Insurance at move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E have any available units?
9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E have?
Some of 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E pet-friendly?
No, 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E offer parking?
Yes, 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E offers parking.
Does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E have a pool?
Yes, 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E has a pool.
Does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E have accessible units?
No, 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E has units with dishwashers.
Does 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E has units with air conditioning.

