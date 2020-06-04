9160 E Arbor Cir Apt E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Available Today!



Details:

2BR/2BA located in the heart of DTC (Denver Tech Center) very close to light rail.



Both Master and Spare Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closet and Bathroom. Features 954 Square Feet

2nd Level.Very quiet unit. All appliances, built-in microwave, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer, Private covered patio with storage closet.



Kitchen features all major appliances with microwave and attaching closet with washer and dryer.

Community Pool. Plenty of open parking for convenience without searching for a place to park.



No Pets per Owner

Tenant pays: Xcel Gas, IREA Electric

Resident must have Renters Insurance at move in