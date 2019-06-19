All apartments in Cherry Creek
6490 S. Dayton Street #L02

6490 South Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6490 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 Available 07/03/19 UPDATED 2 BD/1 BTH CONDO IN DTC!!! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is recently updated with new carpet, flooring and paint throughout! Incredibly located minutes from the Denver Tech Center allowing for a crazy short commute, walking distance to shops and restaurants and public transportation! Washer and Dryer Included!

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 have any available units?
6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 have?
Some of 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 currently offering any rent specials?
6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 is pet friendly.
Does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 offer parking?
No, 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 does not offer parking.
Does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 have a pool?
No, 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 does not have a pool.
Does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 have accessible units?
No, 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 does not have accessible units.
Does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6490 S. Dayton Street #L02 does not have units with air conditioning.
