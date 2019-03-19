6487 South Dayton Street

Amenities
Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse with 2 car garage. Completely updated, with new floors, paint, fixtures, appliances. You will love the amazing kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main floor features a living room with fireplace, kitchen, 1/2 bath, dining room and quick access to the two car garage. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and two baths (one inside of the master bedroom). The basement is finished with a family room, bedroom and laundry room.
Amazing location so close to DTC, I-25 and C & E-470, and Cherry Creek Reservoir! Located super close to highly ranked Cherry Creek Schools with lots of shopping, and restaurants. Don't miss out on this one!
Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Sewer
Laundry - Hook-ups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District -Cherry Creek
(RLNE4345848)