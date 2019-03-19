All apartments in Cherry Creek
Find more places like 6487 South Dayton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Creek, CO
/
6487 South Dayton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6487 South Dayton Street

6487 South Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6487 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** No App Fee or Admin Fee*** 6 Month Lease!!! - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/

Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse with 2 car garage. Completely updated, with new floors, paint, fixtures, appliances. You will love the amazing kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main floor features a living room with fireplace, kitchen, 1/2 bath, dining room and quick access to the two car garage. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and two baths (one inside of the master bedroom). The basement is finished with a family room, bedroom and laundry room.
Amazing location so close to DTC, I-25 and C & E-470, and Cherry Creek Reservoir! Located super close to highly ranked Cherry Creek Schools with lots of shopping, and restaurants. Don't miss out on this one!

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Sewer
Laundry - Hook-ups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District -Cherry Creek

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com

Email today to schedule your showing!

Do not wait. This property will move fast.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6487 South Dayton Street have any available units?
6487 South Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6487 South Dayton Street have?
Some of 6487 South Dayton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6487 South Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6487 South Dayton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6487 South Dayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6487 South Dayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 6487 South Dayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6487 South Dayton Street does offer parking.
Does 6487 South Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6487 South Dayton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6487 South Dayton Street have a pool?
No, 6487 South Dayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6487 South Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 6487 South Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6487 South Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6487 South Dayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6487 South Dayton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6487 South Dayton Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cherry Creek 1 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Creek Apartments with BalconyCherry Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cherry Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs