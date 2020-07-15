All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

6453 S Havana St

6453 South Havana Street · No Longer Available
Location

6453 South Havana Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Incredible location just minutes from the heart of DTC in desirable Cherry Creek school district! Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit features an open floor plan, large loft perfect for entertaining or to use as a play room or media center, a wood-burning fireplace, newer windows and A/C, and in-unit laundry. Watch the sunrise while you eat breakfast from your spacious east-facing balcony or enjoy a sunny Colorado day at the pool or tennis courts. Tucked away off the main road, this community is cozy and very quiet for being so close to so much! Just minutes from bustling DTC and a variety of parks including Cherry Creek State Park and reservoir.

Rent includes water, trash, sewer. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Tennis Courts, Community Ponds, Community Pool, A/C, Washer, Dryer, Storage, Garage, Balcony, Large Open Loft Area, Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 S Havana St have any available units?
6453 S Havana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6453 S Havana St have?
Some of 6453 S Havana St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 S Havana St currently offering any rent specials?
6453 S Havana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 S Havana St pet-friendly?
No, 6453 S Havana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 6453 S Havana St offer parking?
Yes, 6453 S Havana St offers parking.
Does 6453 S Havana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6453 S Havana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 S Havana St have a pool?
Yes, 6453 S Havana St has a pool.
Does 6453 S Havana St have accessible units?
No, 6453 S Havana St does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 S Havana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6453 S Havana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6453 S Havana St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6453 S Havana St has units with air conditioning.
