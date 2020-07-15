6453 S Havana St

Amenities

Incredible location just minutes from the heart of DTC in desirable Cherry Creek school district! Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit features an open floor plan, large loft perfect for entertaining or to use as a play room or media center, a wood-burning fireplace, newer windows and A/C, and in-unit laundry. Watch the sunrise while you eat breakfast from your spacious east-facing balcony or enjoy a sunny Colorado day at the pool or tennis courts. Tucked away off the main road, this community is cozy and very quiet for being so close to so much! Just minutes from bustling DTC and a variety of parks including Cherry Creek State Park and reservoir.



Rent includes water, trash, sewer. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



