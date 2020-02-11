All apartments in Cherry Creek
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105

6425 South Dayton Street · (303) 506-0788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6425 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
key fob access
Beautiful 2000 SQ Feet, largest in the complex! Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School assigned address. Heritage Elementary Assigned Address.

Newly carpeted and wood floor, 3 Large rooms, 3 storage areas, Balcony, 2 full size bathrooms, 1 half bath. Walk in closet in the master bedroom.

Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer included. Center AC is available. & Keyless entry to the living quarters. Community pool is also included.

parking for two vehicle, one underground and one for the lot.

Beautiful neighborhood and many amenities are in walking distance.

No pets are allowed.

Owner covers, HOA, Water, & Trash.

Rent is $2300 per month, $1000 contract deposit. 2 year lease minimum. Must clear background check. $15 application fee. Must show proof of income or bank account.

Call or text sam song at 303-506-0788

Don't miss the opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 have any available units?
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 have?
Some of 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 currently offering any rent specials?
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 pet-friendly?
No, 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 offer parking?
Yes, 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 does offer parking.
Does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 have a pool?
Yes, 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 has a pool.
Does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 have accessible units?
No, 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105 has units with air conditioning.
