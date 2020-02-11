6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool key fob access

Beautiful 2000 SQ Feet, largest in the complex! Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School assigned address. Heritage Elementary Assigned Address.



Newly carpeted and wood floor, 3 Large rooms, 3 storage areas, Balcony, 2 full size bathrooms, 1 half bath. Walk in closet in the master bedroom.



Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer included. Center AC is available. & Keyless entry to the living quarters. Community pool is also included.



parking for two vehicle, one underground and one for the lot.



Beautiful neighborhood and many amenities are in walking distance.



No pets are allowed.



Owner covers, HOA, Water, & Trash.



Rent is $2300 per month, $1000 contract deposit. 2 year lease minimum. Must clear background check. $15 application fee. Must show proof of income or bank account.



Call or text sam song at 303-506-0788



Don't miss the opportunity!