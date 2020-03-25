6400 South Dayton Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1345666.



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Englewood will welcome you with 709 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, community pool, or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Tommy Davis Park. Located at the heart of the Denver Tech Center nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Sushi Katsu, The Shops at Greenwood Village, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and Light Rail Station.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



