Home
/
Cherry Creek, CO
/
6400 South Dayton Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:25 PM

6400 South Dayton Street

6400 South Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6400 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1345666.

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Englewood will welcome you with 709 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, community pool, or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Tommy Davis Park. Located at the heart of the Denver Tech Center nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Sushi Katsu, The Shops at Greenwood Village, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and Light Rail Station.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
