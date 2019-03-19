5642 S Lansing Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Grand 4BD, 3BA Englewood Home Near DTC with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS



RENT: $ 2,340

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3 (2 full)

PARKING: 2-Car garage, plus drive way and street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $60 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4464906)