All apartments in Cherry Creek
Find more places like 5642 S Lansing Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Creek, CO
/
5642 S Lansing Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5642 S Lansing Ct.

5642 South Lansing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5642 South Lansing Court, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Grand 4BD, 3BA Englewood Home Near DTC with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $ 2,340
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3 (2 full)
PARKING: 2-Car garage, plus drive way and street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4464906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5642 S Lansing Ct. have any available units?
5642 S Lansing Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 5642 S Lansing Ct. have?
Some of 5642 S Lansing Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5642 S Lansing Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5642 S Lansing Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5642 S Lansing Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5642 S Lansing Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5642 S Lansing Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5642 S Lansing Ct. does offer parking.
Does 5642 S Lansing Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5642 S Lansing Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5642 S Lansing Ct. have a pool?
No, 5642 S Lansing Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5642 S Lansing Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5642 S Lansing Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5642 S Lansing Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5642 S Lansing Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5642 S Lansing Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5642 S Lansing Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cherry Creek 1 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Creek Apartments with BalconyCherry Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cherry Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs