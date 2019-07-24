All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:09 PM

10227 E. Peakview Avenue

10227 East Peakview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10227 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This home, located in Cheery Creek Farms and has over 1200 finished square feet in this multi-level 3 bedroom, 2 1\2 bathroom single family home. Main floor houses the living and dining rooms along with the kitchen. Nice private patio located off the living area.

Up the stairs, there is the master bedroom along with an office which could easily be made into a 4th bedroom, a half bath along with the master bathroom. Down a small flight of stairs from the main floor is the third level which consists of 2 more bedrooms and a jack n jill bathroom. There is a small basement for additional storage and laundry hook-ups.

Awesome location, Arapahoe and Havana, only minutes to I-25 or Parker Rd. All the conveniences of city living are close by including RTD light rail and the famous Park Meadows Mall. This is a free standing cluster home with no garage and is located in the prestigious Cherry Creek School District. Unit includes assigned parking spaces. Inexpensive water and sewer compared to other surrounding municipalities!

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue have any available units?
10227 E. Peakview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue have?
Some of 10227 E. Peakview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10227 E. Peakview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10227 E. Peakview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10227 E. Peakview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10227 E. Peakview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10227 E. Peakview Avenue offers parking.
Does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10227 E. Peakview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue have a pool?
No, 10227 E. Peakview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10227 E. Peakview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10227 E. Peakview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10227 E. Peakview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10227 E. Peakview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
