10227 E. Peakview Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This home, located in Cheery Creek Farms and has over 1200 finished square feet in this multi-level 3 bedroom, 2 1\2 bathroom single family home. Main floor houses the living and dining rooms along with the kitchen. Nice private patio located off the living area.



Up the stairs, there is the master bedroom along with an office which could easily be made into a 4th bedroom, a half bath along with the master bathroom. Down a small flight of stairs from the main floor is the third level which consists of 2 more bedrooms and a jack n jill bathroom. There is a small basement for additional storage and laundry hook-ups.



Awesome location, Arapahoe and Havana, only minutes to I-25 or Parker Rd. All the conveniences of city living are close by including RTD light rail and the famous Park Meadows Mall. This is a free standing cluster home with no garage and is located in the prestigious Cherry Creek School District. Unit includes assigned parking spaces. Inexpensive water and sewer compared to other surrounding municipalities!



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.