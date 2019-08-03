10186 E Fair

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 Bed 3 1/2 Bath House in Arapahoe Lake DTC Englewood AVAILABLE for AUGUST Move In - Nice 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home near DTC in Exclusive Arapahoe Lake. Large Master w/ Double His and Her Bathroom & Two Closets, Newly Remodeled Bathrooms w/ Granite Counters, Open Concept Kitchen Family Room, Gas Fireplace Nice Family Room, Large Living Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Wood Beams, PIANO Included, Stainless Appliances, Wood Floors, Carpeted Upstairs and Bedrooms.

Bay Windows on Main Floor, Built in Desk/ Secretary Area in Kitchen Bay Window, Fenced Back Yard, Plus Additional Fenced Dog Run.

Arapahoe Lake Neighborhood, Amazing Lake, Nice Walkways and Parks Around Home. Walk to the Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts.

Cherry Creek Schools, 3 Minutes to DTC. Near Everything! A Wonderful Family Community. Cherry Creek Schools

Semi Private Lake, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Trash Removal Included.

Most Pets OK, call for Details.

Basement is Finished.

Flexible Move In Date MOVE IN AUGUST 1st or Later OK

Englewood Colorado Denver Tech Center Area



(RLNE2469779)