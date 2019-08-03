All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

10186 E Fair

10186 East Fair Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10186 East Fair Circle, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Arapahoe Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bed 3 1/2 Bath House in Arapahoe Lake DTC Englewood AVAILABLE for AUGUST Move In - Nice 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home near DTC in Exclusive Arapahoe Lake. Large Master w/ Double His and Her Bathroom & Two Closets, Newly Remodeled Bathrooms w/ Granite Counters, Open Concept Kitchen Family Room, Gas Fireplace Nice Family Room, Large Living Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Wood Beams, PIANO Included, Stainless Appliances, Wood Floors, Carpeted Upstairs and Bedrooms.
Bay Windows on Main Floor, Built in Desk/ Secretary Area in Kitchen Bay Window, Fenced Back Yard, Plus Additional Fenced Dog Run.
Arapahoe Lake Neighborhood, Amazing Lake, Nice Walkways and Parks Around Home. Walk to the Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts.
Cherry Creek Schools, 3 Minutes to DTC. Near Everything! A Wonderful Family Community. Cherry Creek Schools
Semi Private Lake, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Trash Removal Included.
Most Pets OK, call for Details.
Basement is Finished.
Flexible Move In Date MOVE IN AUGUST 1st or Later OK
Englewood Colorado Denver Tech Center Area

(RLNE2469779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10186 E Fair have any available units?
10186 E Fair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 10186 E Fair have?
Some of 10186 E Fair's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10186 E Fair currently offering any rent specials?
10186 E Fair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10186 E Fair pet-friendly?
Yes, 10186 E Fair is pet friendly.
Does 10186 E Fair offer parking?
Yes, 10186 E Fair offers parking.
Does 10186 E Fair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10186 E Fair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10186 E Fair have a pool?
Yes, 10186 E Fair has a pool.
Does 10186 E Fair have accessible units?
No, 10186 E Fair does not have accessible units.
Does 10186 E Fair have units with dishwashers?
No, 10186 E Fair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10186 E Fair have units with air conditioning?
No, 10186 E Fair does not have units with air conditioning.
