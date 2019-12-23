All apartments in Castle Pines
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8689 Fawnwood Drive

8689 Fawnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8689 Fawnwood Drive, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Castle Pines home! Featuring 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, home office with French glass doors, 2 story great room, large gourmet eat in kitchen and spacious private backyard. Master suite features hardwood floors, 5 piece en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The basement feature extra living space perfect for entertaining! Truly a house you will not want to miss. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8689 Fawnwood Drive have any available units?
8689 Fawnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 8689 Fawnwood Drive have?
Some of 8689 Fawnwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8689 Fawnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8689 Fawnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8689 Fawnwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8689 Fawnwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8689 Fawnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 8689 Fawnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8689 Fawnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8689 Fawnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8689 Fawnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8689 Fawnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8689 Fawnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8689 Fawnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8689 Fawnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8689 Fawnwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8689 Fawnwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8689 Fawnwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
