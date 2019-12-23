8689 Fawnwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Castle Pines home! Featuring 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, home office with French glass doors, 2 story great room, large gourmet eat in kitchen and spacious private backyard. Master suite features hardwood floors, 5 piece en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The basement feature extra living space perfect for entertaining! Truly a house you will not want to miss. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.