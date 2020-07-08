All apartments in Castle Pines
Find more places like 8346 Briar Haven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Pines, CO
/
8346 Briar Haven Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

8346 Briar Haven Court

8346 Briar Haven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Pines
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8346 Briar Haven Court, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
8346 Briar Haven Court Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed/5 Bath Home Plus Main Level Office on Cul De Sac! Finished Basement with Media Room, Full Bar And Fitness Room! - Gorgeous Home in Castle Pines North Neighborhood is an Absolute Must See!! Immaculate Corner Lot Home Features 5 Bedrooms/5 Bathrooms on a Quiet Cul de Sac. Enter into your Main Living Area with Gorgeous Hardwoods and 2-Story Vaulted Ceilings and Floor to Ceiling Windows that Shower the Entire Home in Natural Light. Gourmet Chef's Dream Kitchen with Stunning White Cabinets, Slab Granite Countertops, Counter-Top Lights, Gas Cook-Top, Convection Microwave & all Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen also Features a Media/Planning Desk. Main Level Features a Fabulous 2-Story Great Room with Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, and a Convenient Main Floor Study and 3/4 Bath. Wrought Iron Railings Lead to the Upper Level Landing that Overlooks the Great Room Below. Luxurious Master Suite with 5-Piece En Suite Bathroom Featuring Walk-In Shower with Bench Seat, Large Jetted Tub, Dual Vanity, and Custom Walk-In Closet. Additional 2 Large Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bath and a Guest Suite with a Private Bathroom. The Fully Finished Basement Features a Large Media Room with Recessed Lighting and Built-In Shelving. Spacious Rec Room, Full Bar, 5th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and a Fitness Room Round out this Impressive Basement Space! Main Level Laundry Room Features Countertop and Built-In Storage. Washer/Dryer Not Included. Attached 3 Car Garage!

Relax after a Long Day in your Quiet Backyard with Deck and Trees for Privacy and Shade. Minutes to Daniels Park. Minutes to Coveted Rock Canyon High School in Douglas County School District. EZ Access to Monarch Blvd & I-25.

Trash and Recycling Included!

**ALL HOA FEES ARE PAID BY OWNER (no tenant responsibility)!**

You Will Not be Disappointed!! An ABSOLUTE MUST SEE! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Impressive Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

View our Virtual Tour!
https://tours.virtuance.com/1085418?a=1

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4216247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8346 Briar Haven Court have any available units?
8346 Briar Haven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 8346 Briar Haven Court have?
Some of 8346 Briar Haven Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8346 Briar Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
8346 Briar Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8346 Briar Haven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8346 Briar Haven Court is pet friendly.
Does 8346 Briar Haven Court offer parking?
Yes, 8346 Briar Haven Court offers parking.
Does 8346 Briar Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8346 Briar Haven Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8346 Briar Haven Court have a pool?
No, 8346 Briar Haven Court does not have a pool.
Does 8346 Briar Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 8346 Briar Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8346 Briar Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8346 Briar Haven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8346 Briar Haven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8346 Briar Haven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct
Castle Pines, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Pines 1 BedroomsCastle Pines 2 Bedrooms
Castle Pines Apartments with BalconyCastle Pines Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Castle Pines Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, CO
Woodmoor, COErie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs