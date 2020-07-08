Amenities

8346 Briar Haven Court Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed/5 Bath Home Plus Main Level Office on Cul De Sac! Finished Basement with Media Room, Full Bar And Fitness Room! - Gorgeous Home in Castle Pines North Neighborhood is an Absolute Must See!! Immaculate Corner Lot Home Features 5 Bedrooms/5 Bathrooms on a Quiet Cul de Sac. Enter into your Main Living Area with Gorgeous Hardwoods and 2-Story Vaulted Ceilings and Floor to Ceiling Windows that Shower the Entire Home in Natural Light. Gourmet Chef's Dream Kitchen with Stunning White Cabinets, Slab Granite Countertops, Counter-Top Lights, Gas Cook-Top, Convection Microwave & all Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen also Features a Media/Planning Desk. Main Level Features a Fabulous 2-Story Great Room with Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, and a Convenient Main Floor Study and 3/4 Bath. Wrought Iron Railings Lead to the Upper Level Landing that Overlooks the Great Room Below. Luxurious Master Suite with 5-Piece En Suite Bathroom Featuring Walk-In Shower with Bench Seat, Large Jetted Tub, Dual Vanity, and Custom Walk-In Closet. Additional 2 Large Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bath and a Guest Suite with a Private Bathroom. The Fully Finished Basement Features a Large Media Room with Recessed Lighting and Built-In Shelving. Spacious Rec Room, Full Bar, 5th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and a Fitness Room Round out this Impressive Basement Space! Main Level Laundry Room Features Countertop and Built-In Storage. Washer/Dryer Not Included. Attached 3 Car Garage!



Relax after a Long Day in your Quiet Backyard with Deck and Trees for Privacy and Shade. Minutes to Daniels Park. Minutes to Coveted Rock Canyon High School in Douglas County School District. EZ Access to Monarch Blvd & I-25.



Trash and Recycling Included!



**ALL HOA FEES ARE PAID BY OWNER (no tenant responsibility)!**



You Will Not be Disappointed!! An ABSOLUTE MUST SEE! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Impressive Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



View our Virtual Tour!

https://tours.virtuance.com/1085418?a=1



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



Renter's Insurance Required.



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



