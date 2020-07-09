6558 Merrimack Dr.

Amenities
4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Property in Castle Pines - Property Id: 281963
Beautiful, open plan with a lot of natural light & designer finishes throughout the house. Features an extended dining room, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a loft with a spacious 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with 42" white cabinets, a quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Home also features a quartz countertop in the master and in all secondary baths. Property features a 4 piece master bath with walk-in closet. Premium corner lot with large fenced backyard. Blinds, refrigerator, washer/dryer, and lawn work are in the process of being installed. Located near Rock Canyon High School. Pet deposit is $500.

Property Id 281963
