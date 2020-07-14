All apartments in Berthoud
100 East Nebraska Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

100 East Nebraska Avenue

100 East Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

100 East Nebraska Avenue, Berthoud, CO 80513

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
This corner lot, three bed, one and a half bath home is located in Berthoud close to Pioneer Park. The beautiful home features a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closets, a fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, a spacious unfinished basement and so much more. All three bedrooms are located on the second level. The home sits on a large, corner lot with a beautiful deck, front porch, storage shed, two car detached garage, RV parking and a fenced backyard.
Pets are welcome with additional pet fees.
Hot tub is not included

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 East Nebraska Avenue have any available units?
100 East Nebraska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berthoud, CO.
What amenities does 100 East Nebraska Avenue have?
Some of 100 East Nebraska Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 East Nebraska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 East Nebraska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 East Nebraska Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 East Nebraska Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 100 East Nebraska Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 East Nebraska Avenue offers parking.
Does 100 East Nebraska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 East Nebraska Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 East Nebraska Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 East Nebraska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 East Nebraska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 East Nebraska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 East Nebraska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 East Nebraska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 East Nebraska Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 East Nebraska Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
