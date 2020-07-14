100 East Nebraska Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

This corner lot, three bed, one and a half bath home is located in Berthoud close to Pioneer Park. The beautiful home features a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closets, a fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, a spacious unfinished basement and so much more. All three bedrooms are located on the second level. The home sits on a large, corner lot with a beautiful deck, front porch, storage shed, two car detached garage, RV parking and a fenced backyard.

Pets are welcome with additional pet fees.

Hot tub is not included



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.