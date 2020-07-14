100 East Nebraska Avenue

Amenities
This corner lot, three bed, one and a half bath home is located in Berthoud close to Pioneer Park. The beautiful home features a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closets, a fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, a spacious unfinished basement and so much more. All three bedrooms are located on the second level. The home sits on a large, corner lot with a beautiful deck, front porch, storage shed, two car detached garage, RV parking and a fenced backyard.
Pets are welcome with additional pet fees.
Hot tub is not included
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.