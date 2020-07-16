Apartment List
245 Apartments for rent in Berkley, CO with hardwood floors

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B
3210 West Longfellow Place, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Newly Remodeled Two-Story Triplex with Detached Garage and Large Yard! *Open, Bright, and Cozy Unit with Spacious Living Area, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. New wooden floors, counter tops, & cabinets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
5420 Umatilla Street
5420 Umatilla Street, Berkley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2016 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Home for Rent - Property Id: 140847 Huge Backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140847 Property Id 140847 (RLNE5883815)
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4503 Tennyson St
4503 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease! This Duplex is nothing short of amazing with the location, hardwood floors and all the great natural bright light.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7340 Quivas St
7340 Quivas Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1700 sqft
Remodeled 4BD 2BA Home Located In South Westminster - Ricoh Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/58e058b6-149e-4fda-bcce-b10ed44d5846 Youtube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
1917 W Elk Pl
1917 West Elk Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
946 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN SUNNYSIDE / HIGHLANDS AREA - Property Id: 309256 Beautiful END Unit in Sunnyside / Highlands area.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7401 Bradburn Blv
7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4568 Wolff Street
4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4585 Lowell Blvd
4585 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1251 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family ranch style home with 1,251 sq.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Chaffee Park
4895 Beach Court
4895 Beach Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
961 sqft
CORNER LOT - 3 BED / 1 BATH Denver ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors, Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional off street parking spots, Covered front porch, Back Patio. Near 51st and Zuni Community Park.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Sova
1901 North Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,295
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently open for in-person, self-guided and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
56 Units Available
West Colfax
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready-to-move-in homes close to Denver's Central Business District and major employers. Air conditioning, bathtubs and hardwood floors in rooms. Package-receiving services, internet cafe and lobby. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
40 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,403
1162 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,425
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
15 Units Available
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
952 sqft
Minutes from the lake and Highway 36. On-site basketball and volleyball court. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, spa and club room. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, updated appliances and large pantries.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
$
24 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
895 sqft
ReNew on Stout apartments in Denver, Colorado are located in a historic community built in 1917.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
City Guide for Berkley, CO

"I think the Colorado Plateau is the most scenic area in the world - let's begin with that. Not just the United States." - Stewart Udall

Berkley is a census designated spot, located in Adams County, Colorado. With a population of just over 11,000, this community is a part of the larger city of Westminster, CO, and is a suburb of Denver, conveniently located off I-25 and I-76, for easy access into the Denver metro area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Berkley, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berkley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

