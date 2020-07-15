/
3 bedroom apartments
285 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berkley, CO
Berkley
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B
3210 West Longfellow Place, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Newly Remodeled Two-Story Triplex with Detached Garage and Large Yard! *Open, Bright, and Cozy Unit with Spacious Living Area, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. New wooden floors, counter tops, & cabinets.
Berkley
5420 Umatilla Street
5420 Umatilla Street, Berkley, CO
Available 08/03/20 Home for Rent - Property Id: 140847 Huge Backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140847 Property Id 140847 (RLNE5883815)
Berkley
6601 Knox Ct
6601 Knox Court, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Nice house in north Denver. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. New floors and new paint throughout. Large corner lot on quite street. Big yard and lots of additional storage. New roof, new furnace, and new water heater.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
7340 Quivas St
7340 Quivas Street, Adams County, CO
Remodeled 4BD 2BA Home Located In South Westminster - Ricoh Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/58e058b6-149e-4fda-bcce-b10ed44d5846 Youtube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Large 3 bedroom Yacht Club Townhouse W/ 2 Car Garage. - Awesome large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a mostly finished basement! Open concept living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor.
Southeast Westminster
7160 Stuart Street
7160 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Updated pictures are to come, we are updating the property with carpet and fresh paint. Pictures to come soon! This 3 bedroom 1 bath screams out value for a small family. This apartment home is part of a 2 level quadplex. This apt.
Berkeley
4568 Wolff Street
4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze.
Berkeley
4585 Lowell Blvd
4585 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1251 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family ranch style home with 1,251 sq.
7070 Masey St.
7070 Masey Street, Adams County, CO
7070 Masey St. Available 04/09/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Westminster! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.
6631 Morrison Dr.
6631 Morrison Drive, Adams County, CO
Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard! AVAILABILITY DATE: August 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.
Chaffee Park
4895 Beach Court
4895 Beach Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
961 sqft
CORNER LOT - 3 BED / 1 BATH Denver ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors, Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional off street parking spots, Covered front porch, Back Patio. Near 51st and Zuni Community Park.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Downtown Denver
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$7,365
2462 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS & IN-PERSON. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials.
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,429
1683 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Southeast Westminster
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Downtown Denver
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,427
1463 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1250 sqft
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1790 sqft
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1612 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Barths
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
West Colfax
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
City Park West
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,768
1663 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
Central Westminster
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
