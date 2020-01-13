6651 Fern Drive

Amenities

Temporary WINTER SPECIAL rate! Brand New Construction, NEVER Lived In! Incredible Luxury Finishes, Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bistro, Trailside K-8, and Midtown Montessori Day Care! ROOFTOP Deck w/ Mountain Views!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or for leases starting within 30 days.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.



* PLEASE NOTE: This winter special rate is $2995/mo for the first 3 months of your lease, $200 below market value. Rent rate returns to $3195/mo on the 4th month. 6-18 month leases available.

* Awesome Midtown location, get anywhere quickly! Quick access to Highlands, Downtown, Boulder, etc.

* 2019 construction, NEVER lived in!

* Side yard will be finished with river rock, front yard area will be sodded in Spring

* Huge ROOFTOP DECK with mountain views

* Attached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Private fenced side yard with concrete patio

LAWN CARE: Very little maintenance required of tenant (small patch in front, side yard will be covered with river rock or turf)

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Estimated water, electric, and gas bill: $175-250/mo



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*