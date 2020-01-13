All apartments in Berkley
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:12 PM

6651 Fern Drive

6651 Fern Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6651 Fern Dr, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Temporary WINTER SPECIAL rate! Brand New Construction, NEVER Lived In! Incredible Luxury Finishes, Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bistro, Trailside K-8, and Midtown Montessori Day Care! ROOFTOP Deck w/ Mountain Views!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or for leases starting within 30 days.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* PLEASE NOTE: This winter special rate is $2995/mo for the first 3 months of your lease, $200 below market value. Rent rate returns to $3195/mo on the 4th month. 6-18 month leases available.
* Awesome Midtown location, get anywhere quickly! Quick access to Highlands, Downtown, Boulder, etc.
* 2019 construction, NEVER lived in!
* Side yard will be finished with river rock, front yard area will be sodded in Spring
* Huge ROOFTOP DECK with mountain views
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private fenced side yard with concrete patio
LAWN CARE: Very little maintenance required of tenant (small patch in front, side yard will be covered with river rock or turf)
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Estimated water, electric, and gas bill: $175-250/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

