Berkley, CO
5445 Elm Court
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:37 PM

5445 Elm Court

5445 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5445 Elm Court, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful duplex – 3 bed/2 bath, 1,056 sq ft. New pictures coming soon! New paint, new carpeting! Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and warm natural light. A separate dining area leads to kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and en suite ¾ bath. Two additional bedrooms plus a full guest bathroom make it the perfect place to call home.
AC-Swamp Cooler. Full size washer & dryer included. There is large, fenced backyard and brick patio. Great location near Regis, Starbucks, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, Clear Creek Valley Park, restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Dogs okay pending approval, deposit and $50/pet rent. No Smoking. Available immediately!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

