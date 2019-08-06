5445 Elm Court

Amenities

Delightful duplex – 3 bed/2 bath, 1,056 sq ft. New pictures coming soon! New paint, new carpeting! Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and warm natural light. A separate dining area leads to kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and en suite ¾ bath. Two additional bedrooms plus a full guest bathroom make it the perfect place to call home.

AC-Swamp Cooler. Full size washer & dryer included. There is large, fenced backyard and brick patio. Great location near Regis, Starbucks, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, Clear Creek Valley Park, restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Dogs okay pending approval, deposit and $50/pet rent. No Smoking. Available immediately!!!