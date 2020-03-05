All apartments in Berkley
Berkley, CO
5260 King Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:03 AM

5260 King Street

5260 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

5260 King Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 6 Bed, 2 Bath home adjacent to Regis University available for rent June 1st!
The Regis University Campus is right outside the house! Gorgeous 150 year old trees on the property, nice manicured lawn and only minutes to breweries, restaurants and shops in the neighborhood and a short drive to the Berkely and Sloan's Lake areas and downtown Denver.

6 large bedrooms, big 1st floor family room and additional entertaining space in the lower level. The home is on a quiet cu-de-sac that gets little traffic. There is also a large shed on the property great for bike, sporting equipment and other storage.

Sorry no pets.

Contact us for a showing today!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 King Street have any available units?
5260 King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
Is 5260 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
5260 King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 5260 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 5260 King Street offer parking?
No, 5260 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 5260 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 King Street have a pool?
No, 5260 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 5260 King Street have accessible units?
No, 5260 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
