3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two-Story Townhome part of Triplex with 1 car Detached Garage is a great value for any family or roommate situation!



Open, Bright, and Cozy Large 3 bed 1 bath Townhouse! Unit with Spacious Living Area and lots of natural sunlight makes for a great place to call home! Come tour this great property located in a quiet neighborhood with Mature Trees and Landscape!



Rent: $1725

Deposit: $1500 w.a.c.



Available Date: 8-1-2020 with flexibility depending on make ready progress and updating townhouse!



Term: 12 Month Lease Agreement

Application: $30 per person of 18 years of age or older

Credit Check, Background Check, Non-Refundable Application Fee of $30.



Note - Pictures displayed are to represent unit finishes, actual unit not pictured. New photos coming!



Owner Pays:

Sewer and Water



Tenant Pays:

Trash and Electric



Requirements:

- Provable Income at 2.5 times the rent ( gross, before taxes )

- No Previous Evictions or outstanding money owed to Property Managers or Landlord

- Credit rating of 550 or higher

- No Felonies or Evictions in last 7 years



To schedule showing Call 720-560-2726