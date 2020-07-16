3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B

Amenities
Two-Story Townhome part of Triplex with 1 car Detached Garage is a great value for any family or roommate situation!
Open, Bright, and Cozy Large 3 bed 1 bath Townhouse! Unit with Spacious Living Area and lots of natural sunlight makes for a great place to call home! Come tour this great property located in a quiet neighborhood with Mature Trees and Landscape!
Rent: $1725
Deposit: $1500 w.a.c.
Available Date: 8-1-2020 with flexibility depending on make ready progress and updating townhouse!
Term: 12 Month Lease Agreement
Application: $30 per person of 18 years of age or older
Credit Check, Background Check, Non-Refundable Application Fee of $30.
Note - Pictures displayed are to represent unit finishes, actual unit not pictured. New photos coming!
Owner Pays:
Sewer and Water
Tenant Pays:
Trash and Electric
Requirements:
- Provable Income at 2.5 times the rent ( gross, before taxes )
- No Previous Evictions or outstanding money owed to Property Managers or Landlord
- Credit rating of 550 or higher
- No Felonies or Evictions in last 7 years
To schedule showing Call 720-560-2726