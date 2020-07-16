All apartments in Berkley
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:38 AM

3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B

3210 West Longfellow Place · (720) 575-4907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3210 West Longfellow Place, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two-Story Townhome part of Triplex with 1 car Detached Garage is a great value for any family or roommate situation!

Open, Bright, and Cozy Large 3 bed 1 bath Townhouse! Unit with Spacious Living Area and lots of natural sunlight makes for a great place to call home! Come tour this great property located in a quiet neighborhood with Mature Trees and Landscape!

Rent: $1725
Deposit: $1500 w.a.c.

Available Date: 8-1-2020 with flexibility depending on make ready progress and updating townhouse!

Term: 12 Month Lease Agreement
Application: $30 per person of 18 years of age or older
Credit Check, Background Check, Non-Refundable Application Fee of $30.

Note - Pictures displayed are to represent unit finishes, actual unit not pictured. New photos coming!

Owner Pays:
Sewer and Water

Tenant Pays:
Trash and Electric

Requirements:
- Provable Income at 2.5 times the rent ( gross, before taxes )
- No Previous Evictions or outstanding money owed to Property Managers or Landlord
- Credit rating of 550 or higher
- No Felonies or Evictions in last 7 years

To schedule showing Call 720-560-2726

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B have any available units?
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B have?
Some of 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B currently offering any rent specials?
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B pet-friendly?
No, 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B offer parking?
Yes, 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B offers parking.
Does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B have a pool?
No, 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B does not have a pool.
Does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B have accessible units?
No, 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B does not have units with air conditioning.
