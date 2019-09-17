2812 W 66th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c719160a5 ---- Matching white appliances Top floor unit Free tenant parking Shared fenced yard Washer & dryer in unit Private balcony Eat in kitchen 1 Large storage unit Privately located building away from traffic $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $25 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar 2 bedroom unit - exact colors, finishes, & appliance brands may differ slightly - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300