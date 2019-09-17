All apartments in Berkley
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2812 W 66th Place

2812 West 66th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2812 West 66th Place, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c719160a5 ---- Matching white appliances Top floor unit Free tenant parking Shared fenced yard Washer & dryer in unit Private balcony Eat in kitchen 1 Large storage unit Privately located building away from traffic $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $25 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar 2 bedroom unit - exact colors, finishes, & appliance brands may differ slightly - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 W 66th Place have any available units?
2812 W 66th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 2812 W 66th Place have?
Some of 2812 W 66th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 W 66th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2812 W 66th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 W 66th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 W 66th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2812 W 66th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2812 W 66th Place offers parking.
Does 2812 W 66th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 W 66th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 W 66th Place have a pool?
No, 2812 W 66th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2812 W 66th Place have accessible units?
No, 2812 W 66th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 W 66th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 W 66th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 W 66th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 W 66th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

