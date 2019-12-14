All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 2531 West 56th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
2531 West 56th Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:19 PM

2531 West 56th Avenue

2531 West 56th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2531 West 56th Avenue, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice clean house on the corner of Alcott and 56th. 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath house with Large yard, detached 2 car garage with plenty of parking on both driveway and street. Lots of storage throughout the house, hardwood floors upstairs, carpet in the basement. Easy access to I-76, I-25, downtown, close to Regis University, restaurants, shopping, and much more! Come and take a look at this nice historic home. Minimum Credit Score is 565. Minimum Household Income is $4,250/Month. There is a $150 Lease Writing Fee, $55 Application Fee. First Months Rent and 1 Month Security Deposit Due Before Move-In. Renters Warehouse. To Schedule Showing Please Copy and Paste Below Link: https://showmojo.com/l/c0bed2c0da/2531-w-56th-ave-denver-co-80221?sd=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 West 56th Avenue have any available units?
2531 West 56th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
Is 2531 West 56th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2531 West 56th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 West 56th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2531 West 56th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 2531 West 56th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2531 West 56th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2531 West 56th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 West 56th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 West 56th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2531 West 56th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2531 West 56th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2531 West 56th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 West 56th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 West 56th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 West 56th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 West 56th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO
Applewood, COGlendale, COGolden, COSuperior, COLouisville, COSheridan, COLafayette, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, COBrighton, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College