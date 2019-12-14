2531 West 56th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Nice clean house on the corner of Alcott and 56th. 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath house with Large yard, detached 2 car garage with plenty of parking on both driveway and street. Lots of storage throughout the house, hardwood floors upstairs, carpet in the basement. Easy access to I-76, I-25, downtown, close to Regis University, restaurants, shopping, and much more! Come and take a look at this nice historic home. Minimum Credit Score is 565. Minimum Household Income is $4,250/Month. There is a $150 Lease Writing Fee, $55 Application Fee. First Months Rent and 1 Month Security Deposit Due Before Move-In. Renters Warehouse. To Schedule Showing Please Copy and Paste Below Link: https://showmojo.com/l/c0bed2c0da/2531-w-56th-ave-denver-co-80221?sd=true