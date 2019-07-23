2196 W 56th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Brick ranch home located near W 56th Ave and Zuni St. Near two bus stops. The #6 on Pecos and #31 on Federal. The #52 is not too far away on 52nd and Zuni. Close to new Federal and Pecos lightrail stations. Very close to Regis University, Highlands (80211 & 80212) and Tennyson St. Amazing restaurants nearby, and all the perks of centrally located North Denver. Easy access to I-70, I-76 and I-25 and just 4 miles from Downtown!



Chain link fenced yard is very large (10,000 sq ft) and includes a large raised bed vegetable garden, fruit trees and berry bushes.



Includes water, sewer, and trash. Security deposit equal to one month rent (will be returned with no damage to the property). Roommate restrictions apply. Verified monthly income of at least 3x rent required to qualify. $45 Application and background check required.



