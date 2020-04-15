Amenities

1670 W. 52nd Ct. Available 06/04/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SUNNYSIDE/MIDTOWN - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2020)

Resident pays Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer/Storm. Owner pays Trash/Recycling.

Up to 2 pets allowed, cats or dogs under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. Pet rent $40/month. Refundable pet deposit of $400.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in 6/4/20 or later. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Construction just completed 2019. Beautiful town home community with this unit featuring 3 beds, 3 baths and 1681 square feet. High end finishes, upgraded carpet pad, tile floors in baths and tub and shower surrounds, granite counters, ceiling fans, pendant lights, single bowl kitchen sink! Main level features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Nice entry which opens up to a wide open living area with kitchen, living room and dining room. Bar seating at the kitchen peninsula. Large windows throughout. This end unit is very bright! Kitchen features white cabinets with 42" uppers and a pantry cabinet. Living space leads out to a large deck and private fenced back yard. City skyline views to the south from your back deck! Upstairs features washer/dryer and all 3 beds. Master bed has it's own private bath and walk in closet. High ceilings throughout, this property feels big! 1 car attached garage. Sprinkler System and new sod in front with artificial turf in back. Great location, easy access to I-70, I-76 and Downtown Denver and the mountains. Located near 52nd and Pecos just north of Sunnyside and south of Midtown. Lots of new dining, nightlife and shopping options in all directions.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



