Berkley, CO
1670 W. 52nd Ct.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1670 W. 52nd Ct.

1670 West 52nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

1670 West 52nd Court, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
1670 W. 52nd Ct. Available 06/04/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SUNNYSIDE/MIDTOWN - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2020)
Resident pays Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer/Storm. Owner pays Trash/Recycling.
Up to 2 pets allowed, cats or dogs under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. Pet rent $40/month. Refundable pet deposit of $400.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in 6/4/20 or later. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Construction just completed 2019. Beautiful town home community with this unit featuring 3 beds, 3 baths and 1681 square feet. High end finishes, upgraded carpet pad, tile floors in baths and tub and shower surrounds, granite counters, ceiling fans, pendant lights, single bowl kitchen sink! Main level features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Nice entry which opens up to a wide open living area with kitchen, living room and dining room. Bar seating at the kitchen peninsula. Large windows throughout. This end unit is very bright! Kitchen features white cabinets with 42" uppers and a pantry cabinet. Living space leads out to a large deck and private fenced back yard. City skyline views to the south from your back deck! Upstairs features washer/dryer and all 3 beds. Master bed has it's own private bath and walk in closet. High ceilings throughout, this property feels big! 1 car attached garage. Sprinkler System and new sod in front with artificial turf in back. Great location, easy access to I-70, I-76 and Downtown Denver and the mountains. Located near 52nd and Pecos just north of Sunnyside and south of Midtown. Lots of new dining, nightlife and shopping options in all directions.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5089151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. have any available units?
1670 W. 52nd Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. have?
Some of 1670 W. 52nd Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 W. 52nd Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1670 W. 52nd Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 W. 52nd Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1670 W. 52nd Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1670 W. 52nd Ct. offers parking.
Does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1670 W. 52nd Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. have a pool?
No, 1670 W. 52nd Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1670 W. 52nd Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 W. 52nd Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 W. 52nd Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1670 W. 52nd Ct. has units with air conditioning.
