Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

306 B. Street

306 B Street · (970) 396-2404
Location

306 B Street, Ault, CO 80610

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Fully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home. All new paint, carpet, Stainless Steal appliances and fixtures. Off street parking. Easy commute to Greeley and Fort Collins. Available Immediately for qualified applicant. Requires application and background check. No cats and No smoking. Dogs are negotiable with $50 a month pet rent. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance and utilities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

