306 B. Street

Amenities
Fully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home. All new paint, carpet, Stainless Steal appliances and fixtures. Off street parking. Easy commute to Greeley and Fort Collins. Available Immediately for qualified applicant. Requires application and background check. No cats and No smoking. Dogs are negotiable with $50 a month pet rent. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance and utilities.
