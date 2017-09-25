All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

16335 W. 62nd Ln. E

16335 West 62nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16335 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO 80403
Lilac Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE. There is also an attached 2 car garage and a fenced front porch for relaxing and entertaining water, sewer, trash, is included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE. There is also an attached 2 car garage and a fenced front porch for relaxing and entertaining water, sewer, trash, is included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E have any available units?
16335 W. 62nd Ln. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E have?
Some of 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E currently offering any rent specials?
16335 W. 62nd Ln. E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E pet-friendly?
No, 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E offer parking?
Yes, 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E does offer parking.
Does 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E have a pool?
No, 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E does not have a pool.
Does 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E have accessible units?
No, 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E does not have accessible units.
Does 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16335 W. 62nd Ln. E has units with dishwashers.
