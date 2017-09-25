16335 W. 62nd Ln. E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE. There is also an attached 2 car garage and a fenced front porch for relaxing and entertaining water, sewer, trash, is included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Email Eric today to find out more information or to schedule a showing! at assetleasingagent@gmail.com

New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE. There is also an attached 2 car garage and a fenced front porch for relaxing and entertaining water, sewer, trash, is included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Email Eric today to find out more information or to schedule a showing! at assetleasingagent@gmail.com