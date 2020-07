Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool sauna tennis court volleyball court

Wonderful 1 BR/1 BA Condo located on 3rd Floor in Secured Bldg! - Wonderful 1 BR/1 BA Condo located on 3rd Floor in Secured Bldg! unit has private balcony that faces Courtyard. Washer and Dryer's onsite. Indoor pool and Outdoor Pool and Tennis Courts for your use. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways, Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Call Marlo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 today won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5460776)