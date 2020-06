Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This large 1,876 square foot 2 story Duplex has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The 3rd bedroom is in the basement and is non conforming. Great neighborhood, carport. It is located at 1991 Yank Ct Golden, Colorado. This home is in the Jefferson County R-1 School District. The nearest schools are Free Horizon Montessori Charter School, Manning Options School and Warren Occupation Technical Center. Call Matt for a showing at 303-916-6656.