All apartments in Applewood
Find more places like 13880 West 30th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
13880 West 30th Place
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:35 PM

13880 West 30th Place

13880 West 30th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Applewood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13880 West 30th Place, Applewood, CO 80401
Applewood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE ranch w/ finished basement. Main floor has eat-in kitchen w/fireplace, living room, formal dining room and full bathroom. In addition, main floor master bedroom has a three-quarter bathroom and laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer included. Two additional bedrooms complete the main floor. The finished basement has a very large family room with built in storage cabinets, 2 bonus rooms, a three-quarter bathroom, storage room and laundry room complete with additional full sized washer & dryer. Beautifully landscaped back yard with covered stamped concrete patio and sprinkler system. Located close to I-70, the Applewood Golf Course, The Manning School and Applewood Village Shopping Center. Small dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 Deposit. NO SMOKING. Rent from a Member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13880 West 30th Place have any available units?
13880 West 30th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 13880 West 30th Place have?
Some of 13880 West 30th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13880 West 30th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13880 West 30th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13880 West 30th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13880 West 30th Place is pet friendly.
Does 13880 West 30th Place offer parking?
No, 13880 West 30th Place does not offer parking.
Does 13880 West 30th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13880 West 30th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13880 West 30th Place have a pool?
No, 13880 West 30th Place does not have a pool.
Does 13880 West 30th Place have accessible units?
No, 13880 West 30th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13880 West 30th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13880 West 30th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13880 West 30th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13880 West 30th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Applewood 2 BedroomsApplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Applewood Apartments with GymApplewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Applewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Loveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College