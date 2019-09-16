13880 West 30th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed fireplace

LARGE ranch w/ finished basement. Main floor has eat-in kitchen w/fireplace, living room, formal dining room and full bathroom. In addition, main floor master bedroom has a three-quarter bathroom and laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer included. Two additional bedrooms complete the main floor. The finished basement has a very large family room with built in storage cabinets, 2 bonus rooms, a three-quarter bathroom, storage room and laundry room complete with additional full sized washer & dryer. Beautifully landscaped back yard with covered stamped concrete patio and sprinkler system. Located close to I-70, the Applewood Golf Course, The Manning School and Applewood Village Shopping Center. Small dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 Deposit. NO SMOKING. Rent from a Member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.