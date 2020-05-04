All apartments in Acres Green
Find more places like 250 Jupiter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acres Green, CO
/
250 Jupiter Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:16 PM

250 Jupiter Drive

250 Jupiter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

250 Jupiter Drive, Acres Green, CO 80124
Acres Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1497394.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Littleton will welcome you with 1,515 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage and RV parking.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Maximums Trail, and Sweetwater Park. Also nearby are Barnes & Noble, Sams Club, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Acres Green Elementary School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Eagle Academy High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1497394.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. *Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Jupiter Drive have any available units?
250 Jupiter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acres Green, CO.
What amenities does 250 Jupiter Drive have?
Some of 250 Jupiter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Jupiter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
250 Jupiter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Jupiter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 250 Jupiter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acres Green.
Does 250 Jupiter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 250 Jupiter Drive offers parking.
Does 250 Jupiter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Jupiter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Jupiter Drive have a pool?
No, 250 Jupiter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 250 Jupiter Drive have accessible units?
No, 250 Jupiter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Jupiter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Jupiter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Jupiter Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 250 Jupiter Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COMeridian, COCherry Creek, COCastle Pines, CO
Stonegate, COHolly Hills, COThe Pinery, COSheridan, COColumbine, COGlendale, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COCommerce City, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs