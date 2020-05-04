250 Jupiter Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1497394.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Littleton will welcome you with 1,515 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage and RV parking.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Maximums Trail, and Sweetwater Park. Also nearby are Barnes & Noble, Sams Club, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Acres Green Elementary School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Eagle Academy High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1497394.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. *Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.